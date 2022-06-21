Cordero has 3 hits, 2 RBIs to help Red Sox beat Tigers 5-2

BOSTON - Franchy Cordero had three hits, including a two-run single, and Josh Winckowski made the longest start of his short career on Monday night to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2.

Jarren Duran had two hits, two stolen bases and two runs for Boston, which won for the sixth time in eight games to climb to a season-high six games above .500. Duran doubled and scored on Rafael Devers' double to break a third-inning tie.

Making his third major league appearance, Winckowski (2-1) allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk, striking out two in 6 2/3 innings. He has gone three innings, five innings and now pitched into the seventh, throwing 92 pitches -- also a career high.

Tanner Houck pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

Alex Faedo (1-4) lasted just 4 1/3 innings for the Tigers, who had won two straight after losing six in a row. The 26-year-old right-hander allowed five runs - four earned - on eight hits and two walks, striking out two.

The Red Sox took a 1-0 lead in the first when Duran drew a leadoff walk, stole second and scored on J.D. Martinez's single. After the Tigers tied it in the top of the second, Duran and Devers hit back-to-back doubles to make it 2-1.

Boston added one in the fourth before Alex Verdugo singled with one out in the fifth and Trevor Story doubled him to third to chase Faedo. Cordero lined Tyler Alexander's first pitch to center to make it 5-1.

GOING DOWNS

With the new limit of 13 pitchers, the Red Sox called up infield prospect Jeter Downs from Triple-A Worcester and designated right-hander James Norwood for assignment. The Red Sox acquired Norwood for cash from the Phillies on Saturday, but he didn't get into a game.

Downs, who did not play, was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Mookie Betts trade. He was batting.180 in Triple-A.

OLD FRIENDS

Former Red Sox left fielder Manny Ramirez was at the game to receive the plaque for his admission to the team's Hall of Fame. Teammate David Ortiz presented it to Ramirez on the field before the game. Ramirez also sat in on the TV broadcast, while Ortiz took a seat next to the Red Sox dugout

Ramirez played for the team from 2001-08 and was the World Series MVP in 2004, when the Red Sox won their first championship in 86 years. He was inducted into the franchise Hall of Fame, along with Ortiz, in May. But while Ortiz earned enshrinement in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame on the first ballot, Ramirez has never gotten more than 28.9% of the vote, likely because of two suspensions for performance-enhancing drugs.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale made a rehab start against the Rays in the instructional league in Port Charlotte, Florida. He went one inning, allowing one run on a hit and a walk and a wild pitch. The strikeout was Rays star Wander Franco, who is also on a rehab assignment. Sale, who broke a rib working out during the lockout, hasn't faced a batter in the majors since October.

UP NEXT

LHP Rich Hill (2-4) will start for Boston against Detroit RHP Beau Brieske (1-5) in the middle game of a three-game series.