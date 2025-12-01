Grand reopening of Boston's Copley Square marked with tree lighting

Hundreds of people gathered in Copley Square Monday evening for a tree lighting that served as the grand reopening of one of Boston's most iconic public spaces.

It was the first tree lighting at Copley in three years, as the 141-year-old park was in need of some renovations. Nearly $19 million was spent to promote what the city touted as increased shade, seating and accessibility.

The park closed in July 2023 for construction. When the square was partially reopened earlier this year for marathon weekend, critics said removing grass and replacing it with concrete made it look sterile.

"Before, it was a beautiful field, lots of space to gather and have picnics, and people are sad that we lost it," one parkgoer said in April. "They replaced it with a lot of gray."

The reaction was so swift that Mayor Michelle Wu addressed it at the time.

"This is the result of months and months of community conversations, and so I am excited for what this will mean - a more walkable, vibrant space for everyone," Wu said.

Ahead of the tree lighting, more fencing had been removed and grass had been added. And it looks like more grass is on the way.

Grass at the newly renovated Copley Square CBS Boston

"I see grass kind of everywhere," one tree lighting attendee said.

"In the city it's always nice to have grass where you can get it, but the [Public] Garden is just down the street," another said.

