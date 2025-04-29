Many say Boston's Copley Square has lost its charm with new design

Copley Square Park was once a green space, but after a multi-year remodel, it was partially reopened with a new design that many Bostonians aren't loving. The grass has been replaced with cement pathways meant to make gathering easier.

'Brick and concrete'

Bostonians are voicing their displeasure over the new concrete jungle."There's ... seems to be just kind of brick and concrete ... something," said Tedd York, who eats his lunch in the park.

"Before, it was a beautiful field, lots of space to gather and have picnics, and people are sad that we lost it," said Rosa Bestmann, another neighbor who had her lunch in the plaza.

People have a slew of adjectives and analogies to describe the new space. One person called it "sterile and soulless." He said Copley went from a park to a skatepark.

"When I visited as a kid, my Dad lived here, and we'd always sit in the plaza on the grass," said Bestmann. "I'm happy that it's back. I think that a community space is a space."

Green spaces coming

The park has been closed since July 2023. Since then, it has been undergoing an $18.9 million overhaul. Mayor Michelle Wu announced a partial reopening of the park before the Boston Marathon, and now she is hearing the critiques.

"This is the result of months and months of community conversations, and so I am excited for what this will mean - a more walkable, vibrant space for everyone," said Wu.

Renderings of the design do show smaller lawn spaces in the back of the park. However, those are currently under construction. There is a yellow tulip feature at one end of the park that is drawing plenty of onlookers. Right now, it is the only green space in the park.

Beyond the aesthetics, the long completion time has some folks cracking Big Dig jokes. The expectation is that the city will continue its remodel through the spring by finishing the fountains and lawn areas. By then, it may show shades of its old self.

"There's a tortoise and a hare (statue). I don't know if that's a joke because it took so long," laughed York.