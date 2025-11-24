When do the holiday lights go on in Boston? Here's the 2025 Christmas tree lighting schedule.

Looking to get into the holiday spirit? Boston is ready to light its Christmas trees and turn on the colorful holiday lights displays that make the city a winter wonderland to end the year.

Read below for the 2025 schedule of festive lighting events in the city, including one that you can watch live on WBZ-TV.

Columbus Park trellis lighting

The annual Christopher Columbus Park trellis lighting in the North End is happening Monday, Nov. 24 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The picturesque spot on the waterfront will be illuminated with 50,000 blue lights.

The event will feature performances of classic holiday songs, as well as appearances from Santa Claus and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. There will also be eggnog, clam chowder, hot chocolate, cookies, and holiday arts and crafts for sale.

Martin's Park Lighting of the Ship

Martin's Park, the playground near the Children's Museum named after 8-year-old Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard, will light up its wooden playship on Saturday, Nov. 29 during an event from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

More than 7,600 feet of white and blue LED lights will adorn the ship, surrounding fencing and pedestrian bridge at the accessible park.

Boston hosted the first-ever Martins Park holiday ship lighting at the Harborwalk in Boston on Nov. 27, 2021. Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The event will feature Santa and the Grinch, performances from the Berklee School of Music, and holiday beverages and crafts. The Boston Fire Department will also be bringing a fire truck to to the lighting.

Copley Square Tree Lighting

The Copley Square Tree Lighting is returning for the first time since 2022.

The event at the newly reopened park on Monday, Dec. 1 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. will feature Santa and Rudolph, light refreshments and live music.

Boston Common Tree Lighting

The Boston Common tree lighting is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Nova Scotia gifted the 45-foot white spruce to Boston as part of an annual tradition to thank the city for its help after the 1917 Halifax explosion.

Commonwealth Avenue Mall, Charlesgate Park tree lighting

Right after the Boston Common tree is lit, the lights will go on at the Commonwealth Avenue Mall and Charlesgate Park on Thursday, Dec. 4 at 8:15 p.m.

The trees will be illuminated from Arlington Street to Charlesgate.

The Commonwealth Mall lit up with Christmas lights on Tuesday, December 22, 2009. MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Light Up Seaport

Boston's largest holiday tree, standing 52 feet tall, will be lit with more than 10,000 twinkling lights on Friday, Dec. 5 for Light Up Seaport.

Listen to holiday music and see "Betty the Yeti" from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Seaport Common.

WBZ-TV will broadcast the tree lighting live at 7 p.m.

Faneuil Hall tree lighting

The 2025 Tree Lighting at Quincy Market happened Saturday, Nov. 22.