Consignment shop in Massachusetts gives children's clothes and toys a second life

A children's consignment shop in Holliston, Massachusetts is doing more than just selling nice clothing and toys, as they help others in need and give items a second life.

"Secondhand doesn't have to mean that it looks secondhand, right, so that's the beauty of it," said Caitlin Shannon, owner of Fiddle and Find in Holliston.

Shannon spent a decade as a nurse in pediatrics and labor and delivery. But a year ago, she left the career she loved to follow a different passion, taking a leap of faith and opening Fiddle and Find.

Consignment shop for children's clothes and toys

"I've dreamed of owning my own small business, sustainable business," said Shannon. "It's really important to be conscious of our clothing consumption and sustainability and remaining eco-friendly but it doesn't have to be what you initially think it is. Here we curate all the items, we want to sell like new clothing to people and also explain how it can be good for the environment and their wallet."

If you want to sell a product, you make an appointment at the store. Shannon closely examines it and decides whether or not she wants to put it on her shelves.

"Our biggest thing is just making sure there's no stains, no frays, no rips, no tears, the condition is like new and it's current," said Shannon.

If your item sells, you receive a portion of the profit. If it doesn't, the product is donated to Project Just Because in Hopkinton, a nonprofit that provides basic necessities to families in need.

"We're keeping clothes out of landfills"

"That way, we're keeping clothes out of landfills, everything is getting upcycled," said Shannon.

According to Smart Asset, Massachusetts is the most expensive state in the country to raise a child. For a lot of families, every dollar counts and shopping secondhand can help.

"I think it's the future," said Shannon. "I think it's the smart way to go and you don't have to sacrifice anything."

Fiddle and Find sells clothing from infant to young adult, along with bikes, books, toys and sports gear, including clothing for horseback riding and dance classes.

Shannon said she's happy she took the chance on a new career that still connects her with kids and families every day.

"It's been a whirlwind but also felt like this giant hug," said Shannon. "I think I am shocked about the outpouring of support from the community."