Boston is the most expensive U.S. city to raise a child, study finds

Study says Boston is most expensive U.S. city to raise child

A new report has ranked the Boston-Cambridge-Newton metro area as the most expensive city in the U.S. to raise a child.

According to SmartAsset, the total annual cost of raising a kid in 2025 is $39,221, a price tag that may come as a shock to some, but not Daquan Thompson.

"When my child was drinking formula, there was only one that didn't mess up his stomach and that was the most expensive one," Thompson said. He's been feeling the pinch for years. "Every jar was $60 to $70, and he went through the jars in two or three days," he said.

The father of a 2-year-old son named Julien shares that even simple outings like trips to the Children's Museum and the Science Museum can add up quickly. "It does get costly just for an outing with the family," he said. "The science museum is probably $35 per person. The aquarium is around the same range."

With a family of four, Thompson says one of those outings can easily top $100, "then you have to pay for parking," he adds.

According to the personal finance site, the cost of raising a child in Boston has increased by 3.87% since last year. In 2024, the cost was $37,758.

Joel Diaz, a nanny and former daycare teacher in Boston, isn't surprised by the increase. "It's very hard out here," he says. "And for those families paying tuition, it costs thousands of dollars to put their children into daycare every month, especially if you have multiple."

Cost breakdown

The study breaks down where Boston parents are spending their money:

•Childcare: $23,800

•Housing: $5,297

•Food: $2,232

•Medical: $3,290

•Transportation: $2,996

•Civic: $647

•Other: $959

Looking at the rising costs, Thompson says "it's unfortunate," but finds small moments of relief when he and Julien can enjoy free activities, like visits to the park.