"It's going to be wild": Boston sports bar in San Francisco ready for NBA Finals

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Deep in Golden State territory, you'll find a Boston gem: Connecticut Yankee. The sports bar is less than a mile away from the Chase Center in San Francisco, but come Thursday, they'll host the Bay Area's biggest Celtics fans.

"People are going to come out in droves," said bar owner Jonathan Broyer. "It's going to be wild. It has been every other championship run that we've hosted here."

Boston fans in San Francisco get just as rowdy as they do in New England. For those traveling for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Broyer told WBZ-TV they have plenty of Sam Adams beer to go around.

"We literally have a Southie special as a shot-beer special," Broyer explained. "It's a shot of Jameson and a Sam Adams. We're the only bar in San Francisco that sells McGillicuddy."

Broyer inherited the Connecticut Yankee from a friend who wanted to keep the Boston tradition going on the West Coast.

As a bar owner, Broyer is banking on a seven-game series, but as a Celtics fan, he said, "I don't want to get down to a Game 7. As a fan I would like an extra game, maybe two, but a Game 7 back here in San Francisco is always scary."