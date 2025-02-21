Video shows concrete falling from Boston's Prudential Tunnel, damaging several vehicles

Concrete became dislodged in Prudential Tunnel and fell to road, MassDOT says

Concrete became dislodged in Prudential Tunnel and fell to road, MassDOT says

Concrete became dislodged in Prudential Tunnel and fell to road, MassDOT says

Concrete debris fell from the Prudential Tunnel in Boston Friday afternoon, damaging several vehicles. The incident was captured by a MassDOT camera.

State Police said the debris fell into the left and middle travel lanes in the tunnel on the westbound side of the Mass Pike. The two left lanes on the westbound side were closed heading into rush hour.

MassDOT said a section of "non-structural concrete at an expansion joint" under Huntington Avenue fell into a travel lane Friday afternoon. They said the freeze/thaw cycles caused the concrete to become saturated and freeze. It then came loose when temperatures rose on Friday.

MassDOT said they now have crews conducting emergency inspections in the tunnel and removing any other loose material.

WBZ-TV has a reporter on the scene and will have more information on this story as soon as it develops.