3 Massachusetts high school students killed in Florida crash remembered at Sunday gathering

The Concord-Carlisle High School community gathered Sunday night in memory of three members of the senior class that were killed in a car crash in Florida while on a trip during their spring break.

Jimmy McIntosh, Hannah Wasserman and Maisey O'Donnell all died during the crash on the Florida panhandle. A fourth student was seriously hurt. All four of the students were 18 years old at the time of the crash.

"In light of the heartbreaking loss of three beloved members of our senior class, and one still critically injured, we invite the entire community to come together for an evening of remembrance, support, connection, and hope," Superintendent Dr. Laurie Hunter posted on social media.

Hannah Wasserman, Maisey O'Donnell and Jimmy McIntosh Photo credits: Concord-Carlisle High School and Boston Area Diving

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the four students from Massachusetts were in an SUV being driven by McIntosh at the time of the crash. The SUV crashed into a tractor-trailer that was making a U-turn in the median.

Concord-Carlisle High School students return to school Monday following their April break. Grief counselors were at the school Wednesday, and will be back to help students again on Monday.

According to school officials, a GoFundMe page that was created after the students' death purporting to be raising money for funeral services was reported as fraudulent.

O'Donnell was a two-time state diving champion. She helped Concord-Carlisle High School win its third straight MIAA title earlier this year and planned to dive for Williams College in the fall.