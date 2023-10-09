Watch CBS News
Local News

Sunflower field at Colby Farm in Newbury won't open this year due to heavy rain damage

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Sunflower field at Newbury far to not open this year due to heavy rain damage
Sunflower field at Newbury far to not open this year due to heavy rain damage 00:20

NEWBURY - A popular sunflower field at a Newbury farm won't be opening this season due to the heavy rains that fell all summer.

Colby Farm said their sunflower field was heavily damaged by the 30 inches of rain they got. They said the flowers "did not perform to our expectations" and the field won't be open to the public.

"We are sorry but Mother Nature just didn't cooperate this year," the farm said in a statement on their website. The rest of the farm will remain open.

Colby Farm said they hope to have the sunflower field back again next year.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on October 9, 2023 / 8:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.