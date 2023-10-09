Sunflower field at Colby Farm in Newbury won't open this year due to heavy rain damage

Sunflower field at Newbury far to not open this year due to heavy rain damage

NEWBURY - A popular sunflower field at a Newbury farm won't be opening this season due to the heavy rains that fell all summer.

Colby Farm said their sunflower field was heavily damaged by the 30 inches of rain they got. They said the flowers "did not perform to our expectations" and the field won't be open to the public.

"We are sorry but Mother Nature just didn't cooperate this year," the farm said in a statement on their website. The rest of the farm will remain open.

Colby Farm said they hope to have the sunflower field back again next year.