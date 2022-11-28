Watch CBS News
Boston to mark 80th anniversary of Cocoanut Grove nightclub fire where nearly 500 died

BOSTON - A ceremony will mark the 80th anniversary of the Cocoanut Grove Fire in Boston Monday, the deadliest nightclub fire in U.S. history.

On November 28, 1942, 490 people died and hundreds were hurt when stampeding guests were crushed and smothered as they tried to leave the burning club on Piedmont Street near the theater district, according to the Cocoanut Grove Memorial Committee.

The club was filled more than twice the legal capacity when the fire started. Many of the exit doors were locked. No official cause was ever announced.

The fire, which was also the deadliest disaster in Boston's history, led to changes in building codes and standards and medical treatment for burns.

A remembrance event will be held on Monday at 3 p.m. at the site at 17 Piedmont Street.   

The committee was established in 2015 to eventually create a memorial one block from the site in Statler Park on Stuart Street.

