'We're all accountable for our actions, and I'm no different': Councilor Kendra Lara apologizes for Jamaica Plain car crash

JAMAICA PLAIN - Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara has released a statement apologizing after she crashed a car into a Jamaica Plain home.

The crash happened on June 30. The police report said Lara went through a fence and crashed into a home on Centre Street. No one inside the home was hurt but Lara's son, Zaire, was taken to Boston Children's Hospital and got stitches over his eye.

The police report also said Lara was driving on a revoked license with no insurance, the car was not registered, and it had an expired inspection sticker. Zaire was also not in a booster seat, as required by law. Lara didn't mention any of this in her statement, just saying she was driving a friend's car.

"We are all accountable for our actions, and I am no different, which is why I offer my sincerest apologies to everyone, especially the people of District 6," Lara said in the statement. "As an elected official, I've worked hard to center the dignity and humanity of my constituents. Today, I ask you to also see mine as I work to correct my mistake."

Council President Ed Flynn said he was concerned about Lara's actions but stopped short of saying she needs to resign. Mayor Michelle Wu agreed, saying it's up to the voters to decide. In her statement, Lara said she would "continue to steward our collective vision at City Hall and work hard to earn and maintain your trust."

Lara will be summonsed to court in connection to the crash.