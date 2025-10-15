The Citgo sign in Boston is moving - but not far

The iconic Citgo sign in Boston is moving, but only slightly. Officials announced Wednesday it will soon be repositioned from its perch atop Kenmore Square.

The sign will be moved 30 feet higher and 120 feet to the east on the roof of 660 Beacon St, which is being redeveloped. This will "restore and preserve the original viewshed corridor" for the sign, developers say.

"This repositioning will ensure that the CITGO Sign remains visible in our skyline for generations to come," Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement.

Citgo sign to be moved soon

Now that developers have secured federal and state exemptions, construction work to move the sign "is anticipated to begin in the near future." Crews will work to minimize the amount of time the sign's lights will have to be turned off while the move happens.

"The CITGO Sign is a beloved treasure for Kenmore Square and residents across Boston," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said. "I'm thrilled and grateful that so many partners came together to preserve this iconic Sign for generations to come."

Citgo sign history

The Citgo sign as Boston knows it today went up in 1965. Citgo planned to tear down the sign in the 1980s, but public outcry saved it.

The sign's future was in doubt again in 2017 before Citgo and property owners reached a deal to make sure the sign "will continue to shine brightly for years to come."

The neighborhood around the Citgo sign is undergoing rapid change. In June, the Boston Red Sox ownership group unveiled plans for a new office and retail building that would be visible above Fenway Park's Green Monster. A spokesperson for the project said the new building could block views of the Citgo sign for some fans inside Fenway.