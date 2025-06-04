New building proposed by Boston Red Sox ownership would overlook Fenway Park's Green Monster

A new building is being proposed next to Fenway Park that would be very noticeable to Boston Red Sox fans taking in a game at the ballpark.

The Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Red Sox, has unveiled renderings for an office/retail building at 55 Lansdowne St., which is between the ballpark and the Mass Pike. Construction could start in 2026.

Renderings show that the brick building, which stands 129 feet tall, would be clearly visible above the 37-foot Green Monster. A spokesperson for the project acknowledged that the new building could block views of the iconic Citgo sign for some inside Fenway.

"Views from certain angles will change with the addition of this building," the spokesperson said.

The proposed new office building behind Fenway Park Morris Adjmi Architects + JAKLITSCH / GARDNER ARCHITECTS + Gensler

But at a public planning department meeting on Monday, Yanni Tsipis with WS Development said the building will fit "really beautifully and contextually in with the streetscape, the Fenway Park ecosystem."

"It could have been a lot taller than this," Tsipis said. "We didn't think that was the right approach."

Developers say their priorities for the new development include putting "people and bicycles first," respecting and preserving history and "avoid becoming a sports theme park." The Red Sox and Fenway Sports Groups would move their office space to the new building, freeing up space in the ballpark that could be used to improve the fan experience.

Genevieve Day with The Fenway Alliance said at the meeting that the proposal looks like a "huge improvement" over the parking garage that currently sits there.

"It really looks like one of those buildings that has always been there," she said. "It almost looks like a warehouse building that you are repurposing."

A ground view of the 55 Lansdowne St. project near Fenway Park. Morris Adjmi Architects + JAKLITSCH / GARDNER ARCHITECTS + Gensler

Fenway Sports Group also owns the air rights over that section of the Mass Pike, and there are plans to build a walkway over the turnpike that would connect Lansdowne Street with Kenmore Square.