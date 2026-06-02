Chris Gasper, Boston Globe columnist and sports radio host, shares prostate cancer diagnosis

Chris Gasper, the Boston Globe columnist and radio host on 98.5 The Sports Hub, shared Tuesday that he is set to undergo surgery for prostate cancer.

Gasper posted to social media that he was diagnosed last year before the start of the New England Patriots season, and said "recent scans showed additional cancerous areas."

"You won't be reading, seeing, or hearing me for a bit," he said.

Gasper has been with The Globe for the majority of his career since 2001 and worked as the newspaper's Patriots beat writer from 2006 to 2009. He is the co-host of the "Gasper & Murray" radio show on Saturdays and a weekly guest on "Felger & Mazz." He also appears regularly on NBC Sports Boston.

In his social media post, Gasper thanked his doctors at Boston Medical Center and Massachusetts General Hospital.

"My prognosis is encouraging, and, hopefully, I'll see you on the flip side," he wrote.

According to the American Cancer Society, prostate cancer is the most common cancer for men in the United States other than skin cancer. About 1 in 8 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetimes, and it's estimated that 333,830 new cases will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2026.

"I love sports, but some things are much bigger than sports," Gasper said. "I encourage you all not to take your health for granted."