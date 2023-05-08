Two Christmas Tree Shops stores on Cape Cod appear on closing list

SAGAMORE - The Christmas Tree Shops officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday and said they would be closing up to 10 underperforming stores. Now, locations in Sagamore and Falmouth are listed in a store closing agreement filed Sunday with the court.

Closing sales would be completed by June 30, the document states. Other stores on the list are in New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Michigan, Georgia and Florida.

The chain got its start on Cape Cod 50 years ago. There are 15 Christmas Tree Shops currently in Massachusetts and four in New Hampshire.

The location on Route 6 right by the Sagamore Bridge is recognized for its windmill outside.

SAGAMORE, MA - APRIL 29: The popular Christmas Tree Shops in Sagamore, which has its own windmill. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Retail experts told WBZ-TV last week that Chapter 11 doesn't mean the end of the road for Christmas Tree Shops, but it is a way to restructure.

Christmas Tree Shops were owned by recently bankrupt Bed Bath & Beyond until 2020. Christmas Tree Shops chairman Marc Salkovitz said in a statement Friday that current owner Handil Holdings is still committed to the long-term success of the company.

"It will be business-as-usual while we work to complete our financial restructuring," Salkovitz said. "Our customers will see no disruption in service or product quality, we will continue to honor all gift cards and our suppliers can expect timely payments."

The company also said that many employees in stores being closed will be offered jobs at nearby locations. Christmas Tree Shops also has Cape Cod stores in Hyannis, West Dennis and Orleans.

Last year the company rebranded as "CTS" because people outside of New England believed they only sold Christmas trees