Christmas Tree Shops preparing to file for bankruptcy, report says

What did Bed Bath & Beyond do wrong? What did Bed Bath & Beyond do wrong? 03:26

MIDDLEBORO - Christmas Tree Shops, the well-known New England home decor retailer, is reportedly getting ready to file for bankruptcy.

The Wall Street Journal, citing "people familiar with the matter," reports that the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing could happen as soon as this weekend. The newspaper said the company has hired law firm Murphy & King in Boston.

Christmas Tree Shops were owned by recently bankrupt Bed Bath & Beyond until 2020. The chain got its start on Cape Cod 50 years ago.

Last year it was reported that the company would be rebranded as "CTS" because people outside of New England believed they only sold Christmas trees. The CEO said at the time there were plans to open another 15 stores with the new CTS name.

There are 15 Christmas Tree Shops currently in Massachusetts and four in New Hampshire, according to the store's website.