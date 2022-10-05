Watch CBS News
"Christmas Creep" may cause you to stress over the holidays early

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON - Holiday decorations are showing up in stores earlier and earlier every year. This is called the "Christmas Creep", and it's already here, both in stores and online. 

Christmas trees, twinkle lights, inflatable snowmen, and wrapping paper. But some mental health experts warn this can stress out consumers and turn them into grinches. 

Many may feel like they are already behind. Some begin to sweat over finances and what they can afford to spend. 

So, before you start to fret, here are some tips: You get to decide when the holidays begin for you and your family, not retailers. Set a budget and stick to it. Manage expectations with your family and friends up front. And limit social media which can put added pressure on people to be perfect.

Mallika Marshall, MD
Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 5:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

