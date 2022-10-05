"Christmas Creep" may cause you to stress over the holidays early

BOSTON - Holiday decorations are showing up in stores earlier and earlier every year. This is called the "Christmas Creep", and it's already here, both in stores and online.

Christmas trees, twinkle lights, inflatable snowmen, and wrapping paper. But some mental health experts warn this can stress out consumers and turn them into grinches.

Many may feel like they are already behind. Some begin to sweat over finances and what they can afford to spend.

So, before you start to fret, here are some tips: You get to decide when the holidays begin for you and your family, not retailers. Set a budget and stick to it. Manage expectations with your family and friends up front. And limit social media which can put added pressure on people to be perfect.