Patriots updates: Christian Gonzalez has a "chance" to return in Week 3; Terrell Williams back with team

Christian Gonzalez has yet to play for the New England Patriots during the 2025 NFL season. His debut might come Sunday when the Patriots host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium in Week 3.

Gonzalez hasn't seen the practice field since he suffered a hamstring injury back on July 28, which was the first day of padded practice for New England. His recovery hasn't been as quick as anyone would have liked, but Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said Gonzalez could potentially return this weekend.

Of course, it will all depend on what Gonzalez can do on the practice field leading up to the game -- if he see the field at all.

"It's a chance," Vrabel said Monday. "I mean, there's a chance that a lot of things could happen. It's Monday and we'll figure out how he progresses along the week, we'll see what he can do and have him do what he can do."

It sounds like there's just as much of a chance Gonzalez will miss his third straight game to start the season. But giving Gonzalez a "chance" for Week 3 is more promising than anything we heard about the corner through the first two weeks, so at least it's something.

Vrabel said there has been progress with Gonzalez since last week.

"He's continuing to improve, working hard and trying to get back," said the head coach.

The Patriots have relied on Alex Austin to be the team's No. 1 corner alongside veteran Carlton Davis through the first two weeks, which has brought mixed results. Austin was on Tyreek Hill Sunday afternoon when the Miami receiver brought in a 47-yard reception in the third quarter, which led to a Dolphins field goal.

The Patriots secondary was burned bad by Tua Tagovailoa in Miami, as the Dolphins QB completed 26 of his 32 attempts for 315 yards and a pair of touchdowns. But the Patriots got strong play from the defensive line, which sacked Tagovailoa five times and generated pressure on the QB throughout the 33-27 New England win.

Getting Gonzalez back would be a huge part in the Patriots' defense putting it all together. New England currently leads the NFL with 677 passing yards allowed over the first two weeks of the season. The Patriots have also surrendered 13 plays of 20-plus yards, which also leads the NFL.

Terrell Williams back with Patriots

Vrabel also announced defensive coordinator Terrell Williams will be back with the team this week, after he left New England last week for an undisclosed health matter. However, Vrabel wasn't sure if Williams would be up for his DC duties or he'll call defensive plays come Sunday.

"I think Terrell's in good spirits," Vrabel said Monday. "Terrell will be around. I don't quite fully know in what capacity, but he will be around and involved, so we'll continue to just make sure that there's a good plan for everything that happens, just like we always have been. But thank you for asking."

The Patriots had inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr assume Williams' defensive play-calling duties on Sunday in Miami. Vrabel gave Kuhr one of the game balls from the victory.