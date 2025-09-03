Christian Gonzalez doesn't practice again as Patriots release first injury report of Week 1

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez did not practice again on Wednesday, making it highly unlikely he'll suit up Sunday when New England kicks off its 2025 season against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium.

It's been five weeks since Gonzalez exited the team's first padded practice with a hamstring injury, and the All-Pro hasn't practiced since. He was the lone DNP on New England's first injury report of the 2025 season, which was released Wednesday evening.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel knew Gonzalez wasn't going to practice when he met with reporters Wednesday afternoon, but he wasn't ready to rule out his star corner against the Raiders.

"He is continuing to work and he'll do some stuff on the side. I'm not going to rule anyone out," said Vrabel. "We'll continue to work and treat and do everything we can to help him and he's doing anything he can to get back out on the field."

Vrabel did say that Gonzalez has been engaged in team meetings and has been following along during practice from the sideline. But he wouldn't put a percentage on Gonzalez's recovery, adding that he has other guidelines for a player to return to action.

"I don't use percentages, but, again, I'll remind you what we talked about as far as, when I try to make decisions about players and returning, one, can they make it worse? Can they, two, protect themselves? We can all say what we want about this game, but it's violent, and can you protect yourself? And can you do your job up to the standard that we expect and that the player is used to? So, those are the things that I've tried to use when making decisions. Maybe I'll add some to that, but that's what I've tried to use in my other experience in this position," he said.

Vrabel finally cut reporters off when he was asked a sixth straight question about Gonzalez to start his Wednesday press conference.

"Please guys, this is the first Wednesday of the season and he's not going to be at practice. Please use our time as efficiently as we can about our team, the Raiders. I know Christian is a large part of our team, but he's not going to be out there today so that's all I can update you with," said Vrabel.

Patriots-Raiders Wednesday injury report

Outside of Gonzalez, the Patriots are a healthy bunch heading into their 2025 opener. Only two other players appeared on Wednesday's injury report.

Cornerback Charles Woods was limited with a concussion and a groin injury. Wide receiver Efton Chism III is listed with the knee injury he sustained in his big preseason game against the Vikings, but was a full participant on Wednesday.

Receiver Stefon Diggs, who tore his ACL with the Texans just 10 months ago, was not listed on the injury report. Diggs told reporters he's feeling healthy and ready to go for the Patriots on Wednesday.

For Las Vegas, only cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (hamstring) and quarterback Kenny Pickett (also hamstring) were listed on Wednesday's injury report. Both were full participants for the Raiders.

