Christian Gonzalez ruled out for Patriots' Week 3 game against Steelers

The New England Patriots won't be getting their defensive leader back this week, after all. Christian Gonzalez, who logged three straight limited practices this week after being sidelined since July with a hamstring injury, was ruled out for Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Gonzalez was listed on Friday's injury report as questionable for Sunday's game, which kicks off at 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium. On Saturday, the team downgraded him to out.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury during practice on July 28 and had missed practice until Wednesday when he returned to the field.

"It has been hard and tough, but that's part of football. Everything is tough and it's going to test you physically and mentally," Gonzalez said. "It's been tough having to watch. But I'm excited to get out there, run around and get back to playing ball."

Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Friday that the team would wait until closer to the game to make a final decision on Gonzalez's status.

"We listed him as limited [on the practice reports], which means he did some work. We'll still evaluate where he's at closer to the game," Vrabel said Friday. "It was good to see him out there and good to have him out there. The more guys we have out there, the better."

New England has struggled defensively without its All-Pro cornerback. The team has allowed 13 passing plays of 20 or more yards.