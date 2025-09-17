Christian Gonzalez returning to practice for Patriots, has a chance to play Week 3 vs. Steelers

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez is returning to the practice field Wednesday for the first time in nearly two months. While the 23-year-old is usually all smiles anyways, Gonzalez's smirk was a little bit bigger than usual before the session in Foxboro.

"I'm excited to be back out there. I love football; this is what I do," Gonzalez told reporters inside the Patriots' locker room. "It's been very challenging to be out for so long. But I'm focused on here now, so not too worried about the injury."

Gonzalez didn't want to discuss the hamstring injury he suffered all the way back on July 28. He wouldn't say if he suffered a setback along the way that led to his lengthy absence, and wanted to keep his focus on returning to the field.

"It has been hard and tough, but that's part of football. Everything is tough and it's going to test you physically and mentally," said Gonzalez. "It's been tough having to watch. But I'm excited to get out there, run around and get back to playing ball."

Gonzalez earned praise from head coach Mike Vrabel during his absence for staying engaged in meetings and remaining with the team while he recovered. Gonzalez said that's part of being a professional football player.

"It's not hard to come in here and learn more about football. There is still so much I have to learn so it's not hard at all to come in and be in meetings," Gonzalez explained.

Vrabel said he expected Gonzalez to "do some stuff" throughout Wednesday's practice, but it's unclear if he'll be able to suit up Sunday. Gonzalez didn't want to look too far ahead and wouldn't say if he expects to play when the Patriots host the Pittsburgh Steelers for a Week 3 matchup at Gillette Stadium.

"I'm focused on today," said Gonzalez.

We should know by Friday if Gonzalez is good-to-go or if he'll need more of a ramp-up period before he hits the field for game action. Sending him out against D.K. Metcalf after being sidelined for seven weeks may not be the best game plan for Gonzalez and the Patriots, depending on how rusty the All-Pro looks on the practice field.

Vrabel would only say "sure" when he was asked if there was a chance Gonzalez could play Sunday. But given there was no chance of Gonzalez playing last week at this time, it's a promising update for the New England defense.

Gonzalez hasn't hit the practice field since he was hurt during the first padded practice of training camp. He hurt his hamstring covering Stefon Diggs during a drill, and has been a spectator since.

Diggs said Wednesday getting Gonzalez back would be massive for the team.

"That would be amazing. Zo is one of our stars. Especially from that cornerback position, he plays a key role on the defense," said Diggs. "We'd be super excited to have him back. Hell of a player."

Zak Kuhr will continue to call defensive plays for Patriots

Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams is back with the team this week after he left to tend to an unknown medical issue last week. Vrabel said Williams is feeling better, but he will not be calling defensive plays against the Steelers on Sunday.

Instead, the Patriots will operate similarly to how they ran things last weekend in Miami, when inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr called the plays, Vrabel announced Wednesday.

"We'll probably operate on the same premise. Terrell is around, I just want to get some continuity," said Vrabel. "With the situation probably being fluid, we'll stick to the same plan we had last week. I'll be more involved. I don't want to be in and out."