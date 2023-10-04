Report: Christian Gonzalez likely out for season after suffering torn labrum

BOSTON -- On Wednesday morning, the Patriots reacquired cornerback J.C. Jackson. Minutes after that news broke, it became clear why they made such a move.

Ian Rapoport reported that standout rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez suffered a torn labrum on Sunday when he dislocated his shoulder in Dallas. The injury will require surgery and will "likely" end Gonzalez's rookie season, according to Rapoport.

Prior to suffering the injury, Gonzalez had played all but one snap for New England this season. He was named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Month for September, recording an interception, a sack, three pass defenses and 16 total tackles (13 solo) while facing some of the NFL's best wide receivers.

The 17th overall pick in the draft was showing immediate promise for New England, but it appears as though his next contribution won't be coming until 2024.