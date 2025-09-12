Christian Gonzalez, Keion White ruled out for Patriots Week 2 game vs. Dolphins

Can the Patriots snap their slump in Miami against the Dolphins in Week 2?

The New England Patriots will once again be without star cornerback Christian Gonzalez on Sunday when the team takes on the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Gonzalez has been ruled out for a second straight week with the hamstring injury he suffered early in training camp, head coach Mike Vrabel announced Friday.

Gonzalez didn't practice at all in Week 2, and hasn't seen the field since July 28 when he was hurt covering Stefon Diggs during a team drill. So it will be up to Carlton Davis, Alex Austin, and Marcus Jones to slow down Miami's dynamic receiving tandem of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on Sunday.

Patriots ruled out for Week 2 vs. Dolphins

The Patriots pass rush will also be a bit shorthanded, with defensive end Keion White also ruled out for Sunday due to an illness. White didn't practice at all this week, and Vrabel didn't want to speculate on his status for next week.

While played 29 snaps in Week 1 against the Raiders, when he had a pair of tackles for the New England defense.

Linebacker Marte Mapu (neck) and right tackle Morgan Moses (foot) are both questionable for Sunday's game, Vrabel also announced Friday. Mapu was limited in practice both Wednesday and Thursday, while Moses didn't practice Wednesday but did so in a limited capacity Thursday.

Both were present for Friday's walkthrough in Foxboro.

Moses played every offensive snap in Week 1, and if he can't go on Sunday, Vrabel said Marcus Bryant would get the nod at right tackle while Vederian Lowe could step in as part of a rotation.

"You could see possible rotation anywhere to create that balance of guys playing with energy and effort, the things you need to do to strain and win a football game," said Vrabel.