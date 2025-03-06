Patriots expected to tender restricted free agent Christian Elliss

New Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel wants to bring players that fit his mold to New England, but he's already looking to retain one linebacker from last season's team. The Patriots are planning to tender restricted free agent Christian Elliss, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

New England's tender will be for the first-of-refusal amount of $3.263 million, according to Fowler.

The 26-year-old Elliss played a big role on the New England defense in 2024, playing nearly half of the team's defensive snaps last season. He made the most of that playing time, as Elliss racked up a career-high 80 tackles to go with 1.5 sacks, five quarterback hits, and one interception over 16 games.

He initially joined the Patriots toward the end of the 2023, but played primarily on special teams after arriving in New England. Elliss still had a big role on special teams in 2024, and finished with eight special teams tackles (second on the team behind First Team All-Pro Brenden Schooler) and a forced fumble. But injuries to New England's linebacker corps forced Elliss into more defensive snaps, and he was up to the challenge.

The 6-foot-2, 231-pound Elliss fits the mold that Vrabel is looking for as the the head coach brings a new defensive scheme to New England.

What's next for Christian Elliss and the Patriots?

While the Patriots are expected to tender Elliss, other teams will still have a chance to sign him this offseason. As a restricted free agent, Elliss can still receive offer sheets from other teams. The Patriots will have the right to match any offers Elliss receives, but will not receive any draft compensation if they choose not to do so.

If Elliss doesn't receive any offers, he'll play for the Patriots for that $3.263 million and become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025 season.

Jahlani Tavai and Ja'Whaun Bentley are set to return next season, but the Patriots will likely be looking to add to its linebacking corps this offseason either through free agency or trade. One name to watch is Harold Landry, who played for Vrabel in Tennessee and was recently given permission from the Titans to seek a trade this offseason.