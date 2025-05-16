Patriots' Christian Barmore cleared for 2025 season after blood clot scares

Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore had a roller coaster of a 2024 season as he battle recurring symptoms from blood clots. On Thursday, the 25-year-old told reporters those battles are behind him.

Barmore took the podium at Gillette Stadium on Thursday and told reporters he's been cleared for full participation in football activities. He anticipates being on the field when New England kicks off the 2025 NFL season against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 7.

"Yeah. That's the goal," said an upbeat Barmore. "I just have to keep following the medical team. But everything is looking really good."

Barmore sounded and looked much more like his usual self, and his confidence is back after a scary 2024.

"Feeling better, keep getting better, feeling good, more confidence in myself. Back with my breathing. So I'm just feeling really good," he said. "I'm talking my smack, yeah. All that."

Barmore was primed for a big 2024 season after he signed a $92 million extension with the Patriots last April, but he was diagnosed with blood clots in training camp and was placed on the Non-Football Injury list. He was cleared to return in November and played in four games, but the blood clot symptoms returned and Barmore landed back on the NFI list.

"It was really hard, man. That was one of the hardest times for me," Barmore said of his November scare. "I wanted to be out there. I wanted to support my brothers."

Barmore said he doesn't have any concerns about those symptoms resurfacing going forward.

Christian Barmore's return to Patriots defense

Having a behemoth like Barmore back in the middle of the New England defensive line will be huge for the Patriots. His return, plus the addition of free-agent Milton Williams, should greatly improve the Patriots' rush defense, which was the 23rd-worst in the NFL in 2024.

Barmore was a monster in 2023, when he led the team with 8.5 sacks and was second with 13 tackles for loss amid his breakout season. It was easy to understand why the Patriots gave him such a big extension and see him as a key cog on the defensive front.

Mix Barmore's return with the addition of Williams and head coach Mike Vrabel, and the New England defense should be a stout unit up front.

Barmore hopes his medical scare from last season is completely in the past, but it will continue to motivate him going forward.

"Last year really hit me – use that as motivation and anger because it's making me work even harder," he said. "That situation was like I could have lost a lot and literally all the work I put in could have been taken away and I've been really hurt. I can never take things for granted and just keep on working even harder and keep doing what God planned."