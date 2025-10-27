Christian Barmore has moved on from his first-quarter benching, per Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel

There was a pretty big absence along the Patriots defensive line to start Sunday's 32-13 win over the Cleveland Browns, as defensive tackle Christian Barmore was benched for the first quarter. New England head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed the benching after the victory, but didn't reveal why Barmore started the game on the sideline.

Whatever the reason, Vrabel said it's all water under the bridge at this point.

"I just had to make a decision. My job is to protect the team," Vrabel said following Sunday's victory. "So when there are actions that I don't feel like are commensurate with what we want to do here, I've got to make a decision. And we move on."

The 26-year-old Barmore didn't speak with reporters after Sunday's game, but he still had an impact over the final 45 minutes of the contest. He ended up playing 30 defensive snaps, which was the second-most for New England behind fellow defensive lineman Milton Williams and his 36 snaps. Barmore tallied a tackle and helped put pressure on Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the end zone in the fourth quarter, which led to a safety for the Patriots defense.

It didn't look like that was any ill-will between Vrabel and Barmore after the game, as the two shared a nice victory hug on the way to the Patriots' locker room.

Team effort. Team win. pic.twitter.com/0wlozd4avx — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 26, 2025

During his Monday morning chat with WEEI, Vrabel said both sides have moved on from Sunday's discipline.

"We've moved on, we've addressed it, and there's no issues moving forward with me or anybody else," Vrabel told The Greg Hill Show. "I think that's just how we have to operate. And I'm excited to get going today here with the corrections and get these guys moving on to the Falcons."

Whatever caused Vrabel to bench Barmore on Sunday doesn't appear to be anything major. Barmore will continue to be a key part of the New England defense, which ranks fourth in the NFL at 18.3 points allowed per game.