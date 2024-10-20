Patriots' Christian Barmore posts apology following incident with Providence police

FOXBORO -- Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore has issued an apology for his actions during an incident with Providence police last week. Barmore took full accountability for his actions and said that he met with members of the Providence Police Department to apologize in person.

Barmore was cited by Providence police following a tense traffic stop early Wednesday morning. He was pulled over just before 1 a.m. when police saw that he had a plate cover on his temporary registrations that caused issues reading the information, according to the police report.

The stop got tense when police said that Barmore "had an attitude towards police" and handed them his paperwork "in an aggressive manner." Barmore was described as "belligerent" and "aggressive" in the report, and he later accused the Providence Police Department of racism in a post on X. That post has since been deleted.

Officers allegedly found an ash cup with what they say appeared to be a blunt and an unknown substance, and police also said they found several tubes filled with marijuana after searching Barmore's jeep. He was cited for operation of an unregistered vehicle, display of plates penalties, and driving with an expired license.

Christian Barmore posts apology on X

On Saturday afternoon -- three days after the incident -- Barmore apologized to the Providence Police Department, his teammates, and his family, in a post on X.

"A few days have gone by since the incident with the Providence police and I have had a chance to deeply reflect on my behavior. I want everyone to know that I'm sorry and I take full accountability for my actions," Barmore wrote. "I apologize to the Providence Police Department , my teammates, and my family.

"My mother was a police officer and I understand the pressures related to their job. Which I didn't make any easier by reacting in the manner that I did," Barmore continued. "I am using this as an opportunity to learn and do better. I have already met with members of the Providence Police Department to apologize in person . It is my hope that they accept my sincere apology. That meeting is just the first step of many that I am taking on the route to self improvement."

Barmore is expected to miss the 2024 NFL season after being diagnosed with blood clots in July.