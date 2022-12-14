Patriots now have 21 days to activate Christian Barmore from IR

BOSTON -- The clock has started on Christian Barmore's return. The Patriots defensive lineman remains on IR, but was out on the practice field in Tucson, Arizona on Wednesday.

New England now has 21 days to activate Barmore or he'll have to miss the rest of the season. If activated this week, he'd be eligible to play in Sunday's game against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Christian Barmore. The clock has started for his return from injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/85XoDHky1d — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 14, 2022

Barmore had a solid rookie season in 2021, when he was one of the only sources of pressure in the New England pass rush outside of Matthew Judon. The second-round pick out of Alabama recorded just 1.5 sacks on the season, but had an impressive 48 QB pressures on the year.

He had three QB hits and a sack over six games this season before landing on IR on Nov. 18 due to a knee injury that he suffered during Week 6's win over the Browns. While the New England defense hasn't had too many issues getting to the quarterback this season, getting Barmore back would make the New England defense all the more dangerous.

Getting Barmore back would be big with some talented offenses -- like the Bengals, Dolphins, and Bills -- on the schedule the rest of the way.