Chris Sale strikes out Wander Franco during one-inning rehab start

BOSTON -- Chris Sale made another step toward his return to the Red Sox on Monday night. The lefty pitched in a game for the first time since last October, tossing an inning for Boston's Florida Complex League team in Port Charlotte.

Sale, who is coming back from a fractured right rib that he suffered in February, faced off against Tampa Bay Rays minor leaguers -- and a rehabbing big leaguer -- on Monday night. He issued a leadoff walk before striking out Wander Franco, who is rehabbing a strained quadriceps.

Chris Sale vs Wander Franco here in Port Charlotte. Sale gets Franco on the patented wipeout slider pic.twitter.com/aGcC6g8jmH — Diamonds in the Rough (@DNRpod) June 20, 2022

Sale got the second out of his inning by inducing a pop-up, which was followed by a run-scoring single. He finished his frame with an inning-ending groundout.

While it was just one inning, it was an important step for Sale. He threw 22 pitches on Monday and topped out at 96 MPH on the radar gun.

The plan is for Sale to make several more starts on his routine to build up to five innings in the minors. Barring any setbacks, Sale will likely pitch again on Saturday.

"He's excited," Boston manager Alex Cora said of Sale. "The night game is kind of cool, too. Just makes it kind of normal."

Cora added that the team will not cut corners to rush Sale back, and that his eventual return will be like the Red Sox acquiring another starter at the trade deadline.

"I know people get excited when he gets on the mound, but we've got to be patient," said Cora. "We've got to go through the whole process, and just getting him on the mound in a game, now we can see it, right? He'll be here at one point and he's going to contribute."

If Sale's comeback goes as planned, the lefty should be able to re-join the Red Sox ahead of the All-Star break in July.