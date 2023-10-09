Chelsea shooting leaves man dead; "Young life cut short"

CHELSEA - A 23-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Chelsea Sunday night.

The shooting happened at 10:23 p.m. in the area of Congress Avenue and Shurtleff Street, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden's office said. Dozens of evidence markers could be seen lining the road while police investigated.

First responders found the victim on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim's name has not been released. No arrests have been made yet.

"Once again we're looking at a young life cut short and a family forced to live with eternal grief, all due to illegal guns too easily obtained and too willingly used," Hayden said in a statement. "We are doing everything possible to identify and arrest those responsible for this tragedy."