Chelmsford neighborhood evacuated after gas main struck

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CHELMSFORD - A Chelmsford neighborhood was briefly evacuated Thursday morning after a utility company struck a gas main.

National Grid hit the gas main on Locke Road, police said. Tanglewood Drive, Walnut Road and Chestnut Avenue were also evacuated.

Shortly after 11 a.m., residents were told it was safe to return home. Locke Road will stay closed between Westford Street and Tanglewood Drive for repairs. 

First published on September 1, 2022 / 11:32 AM

