Former "Cheers" bar at Boston's Faneuil Hall Marketplace could be replaced by Tree House Brewing

The former "Cheers" bar at Boston's Faneuil Hall could be replaced by a popular brewery chain in Massachusetts.

Tree House Brewing Co. has applications pending for the space at 200 Faneuil Hall Marketplace with the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission, a spokesperson for the state agency confirmed to WBZ-TV. The spokesperson noted the applications have not been approved yet.

The Worcester Telegram & Gazette first reported the potential move.

A term sheet says Tree House is proposing to use the space for "best-in-class brewery and distillery, beverage garden operation selling draft and carry-out beverages, as well as limited retail products, consistent with other Tree House Brewing pop-up operations."

The premises has 9,671 square feet of ground floor and basement space, plus 6,287 square feet for a beer garden.

WBZ-TV reached out to Tree House for comment on its plans. Tree House was founded in Brimfield in 2011 and has six sites in New England. Its main brewery is in Charlton, with other locations in Tewksbury, Deefield, Sandwich, Woodstock, Connecticut and the Prudential Center in Boston.

In 2024, Tree House appeared to have plans to build a two-story brewery at the Pru, but that did not materialize.

The Faneuil Hall "Cheers" was a replica of the bar setting on the iconic TV series. It closed in August of 2020, with ownership blaming the COVID pandemic and a lack of assistance from the Marketplace's landlord. The Bull & Finch Pub on Beacon Street was the actual inspiration for the show, and is now known as Cheers Beacon Hill.