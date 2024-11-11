Tree House Brewing files plans to expand in Boston's Prudential Center

Weekend Wake Up: Tree House Brewery is famous for its beer but its coffee is also popular

BOSTON - It appears Tree House Brewing Company has big plans to expand in Boston, according to filings with the city's Licensing Board.

The popular craft beer maker just recently opened a retail location in the Prudential Center, where customers can pick up cans they order online. Now the company is asking for approval to build a two-story brewery at the Pru.

Tree House Brewery's plans for Prudential Center

The Boston Restaurant Talk blog first reported on Tree House's intentions. The Licensing Board says the 35,000 square-foot space will include a tasting room with seating for 121 customers, as well as a 3,190 square-foot patio area within the Prudential Center.

Plans also call for a distillery, retail store and a kitchen. Closing time would be 10 p.m., according to the filings.

The Licensing Board hearing is set for Wednesday morning. WBZ-TV has reached out to Tree House and the Prudential Center for comment.

Tree House Brewery locations in Massachusetts

Tree House had a pop-up beer garden at the Pru this summer. The company calls itself "the largest direct-to-consumer on-premises brewery in the United States."

Tree House got its start in 2011 in western Massachusetts and opened its flagship 60-barrel brewery in Charlton in 2017. It also has locations in Monson, Deerfield, Sandwich and also opened a Greater Boston beer hall at the former Tewksbury Country Club. Tree House is also developing a new location in Saratoga Swings, New York, according to its website.