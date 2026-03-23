Boston city leaders look to revitalize Faneuil Hall Marketplace: "It has lost its relevance and appeal for Bostonians"

Boston city leaders are looking to revitalize Faneuil Hall Marketplace, as the historic destination has struggled to regain its appeal among locals in recent years.

While the area's illustrious history still draws tourists, many Boston residents have gravitated toward other parts of the city, leaving the marketplace quieter than when it was first revamped 50 years ago.

"For too long Faneuil Hall Marketplace has felt like a place you take people one time, or the place that tourists go," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said.

Mayor Wu and other city leaders met alongside architects, planners and community stakeholders on Monday to begin workshopping ideas on what the next 50 years could look like for the area.

Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston. CBS Boston

Wu said the effort is about restoring the prominence of downtown Boston's Financial District and surrounding neighborhoods. A critical component of the city's overall revitalization.

"This is about giving the Financial District and this part of downtown its due, relative to the other economic corridors in the city and really leaning into the brand and history," Wu said.

Officials say the challenges are visible, from empty storefronts to reduced foot traffic, driven in part by office vacancies and shifting public perception.

"It has lost its relevance and appeal for Bostonians," said Boston Planning Director Kairos Shen during a presentation.

Shen will lead a task force focused on reimagining the marketplace, though leaders say any large-scale changes are still years away. Shen and other members will meet in the community to see what could inspire, the "live, work, play," atmosphere they are looking to achieve.

"We should have an aspiration for what this marketplace should be and the impact it should have in not only the economy, but the culture and civic life of the city," Shen said. "So, I think once we change the mindset these other things can happen."

The economic impact is already evident. While other parts of Boston have rebounded since the pandemic, consumer spending at Quincy Market is still down 30%, according to city officials.

Longtime businesses say they've noticed a slowdown. At J.J. Donovan's Tavern, a popular family-owned bar serving customers for 200 years, workers say foot traffic has not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

"Not quite the same how it was before COVID, but I would like to see that level of volume come back over here again," said bartender Dane Carlson, adding on major events like St. Paddy's Day or around the Boston Marathon they stay busy.

Though despite recent challenges there is optimism among those who work in the area that a renewed focus on revitalization could restore its energy.

"We can definitely rise from the occasion and bringing back the same volume, the same atmosphere that Faneuil Hall once had, absolutely [would be great]," added Carlson.