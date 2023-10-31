Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy suspended 4 games for illegal check to the head

BOSTON -- The Bruins will be without Charlie McAvoy for the next four games. The Boston defenseman has been suspended without pay by the NHL for an illegal check to the head on Florida's Oliver Ekman-Larsson during Monday night's win at TD Garden.

The NHL Department of Player Safety released a video explaining McAvoy's suspension.

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy commits an illegal check to the head against Oliver Ekman-Larsson of the Florida Panthers during the third period at TD Garden on October 30, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

McAvoy delivered the hit in the third period Monday night, shortly after he tied the game at 2-2. He skated into the slot in front of the Panthers net and threw his shoulder at the head of Ekman-Larsson, who didn't have the puck on his stick. The Florida defenseman went down for a few moments and did not return to the game after making his way off the ice.

Officials gave McAvoy a match penalty and the blue liner was ejected from the game. Boston ended up killing the 5-minute penalty and won in overtime, 3-2, for the team's eighth win of the season.

Through nine games this season, McAvoy leads Boston in time on ice at 23:52 per game. He leads all Boston defensemen with two goals on the season and is tied with David Pastrnak for the team-lead with six assists.