Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to be next NCAA president

BOSTON - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is set to become the next president of the NCAA, the organization that governs student athletics. The NCAA made the announcement on Thursday.

Baker, a Republican, did not run for re-election in Massachusetts and his term ends on January 5, 2023. He would take over the NCAA in March 2023 when current NCAA president Mark Emmert's term ends.

"I am honored to become the next president of the NCAA, an organization that impacts millions of families and countless communities across this country every day," Baker said in a statement. "The NCAA is confronting complex and significant challenges, but I am excited to get to work as the awesome opportunity college athletics provides to so many students is more than worth the challenge. And for the fans that faithfully fill stadiums, stands and gyms from coast to coast, I am eager to ensure the competitions we all love to follow are there for generations to come. Over the coming months, I will begin working with student-athletes and NCAA members as we modernize college sports to suit today's world, while preserving its essential value."

The NCAA is pleased to announce that Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has accepted an offer to become the NCAA’s next president. Read the full press release and statements here: https://t.co/CyTBmL0aw3 pic.twitter.com/reEp5RpYDE — NCAA (@NCAA) December 15, 2022

The NCAA statement credits Baker, who often polled as the most popular governor in the country, for "successfully guiding Massachusetts through an exceptionally turbulent period for government officials."

"We are excited to welcome Governor Charlie Baker to the NCAA and eager for him to begin his work with our organization," NCAA Board of Governors chair Linda Livingstone said in a statement. "Governor Baker has shown a remarkable ability to bridge divides and build bipartisan consensus, taking on complex challenges in innovative and effective ways. As a former student-athlete himself, husband to a former college gymnast, and father to two former college football players, Governor Baker is deeply committed to our student-athletes and enhancing their collegiate experience. These skills and perspective will be invaluable as we work with policymakers to build a sustainable model for the future of college athletics."

Baker played basketball for Harvard University in the 70s.

Harvard's Charlie Baker takes a shot against Brandeis on February 21, 1978. Rachel Ritchie/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

According to The Sports Business Journal, a member of the NCAA search committee said a Boston Red Sox executive suggested Baker for the role.

"One of my calls was to Sam Kennedy, CEO of the Red Sox," TurnkeyZRG chair Len Perna told The Journal. "I mentioned to Sam the NCAA is looking for an executive who has four things: passionate about higher education; ran a business as CEO; was also in government; and was a student athlete and could dunk a basketball. Sam laughed and said: 'I think I might actually have somebody. Ever heard of Charlie Baker?'"

U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan of Lowell, who played Division 1 volleyball at Georgetown University, tweeted Thursday that athletes and fans have lost faith in the NCAA and Baker is "ready to right the ship."

"The @NCAA desperately needs a leader who personally understands the unique needs of the athletes it serves," she said. "I commend @CharlieBakerMA for taking on this challenge, and I look forward to working with him to make college athletics work for the people who matter most - athletes."