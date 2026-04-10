Receptionist for Massachusetts governors, known for smiles and hugs, retiring

After a decade in the Massachusetts State House, governor's office receptionist Joyce Stanton is calling it a career.

Known for her infectious hugs and positive energy, she managed to stay in her role across two different administrations while capturing the hearts of everyone who works under the golden dome.

"When people walk into that room, the first person they see is me. I represent the governor. I have to welcome you, be patient with you, and listen to you. If you show people respect, it will be shown back to you," said Stanton, a native of Barbados who has lived in the United States for 55 years. "My teacher, I always have this in my mind, you never get a second chance to make a first impression."

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey with governor's office secretary Joyce Stanton. CBS Boston

Stanton was first brought on by former Gov. Charlie Baker. For 19 years, Stanton ran a restaurant at a hotel in Cambridge. She said Baker worked upstairs in her building.

"He would come in every day and get his coffee and blueberry muffin, and we would talk," Stanton said. "We even named a sandwich after him."

"The Baker Sandwich," or "The Charlie," was a turkey, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on wheat bread.

Receptionist for Charlie Baker

After Baker lost to former Gov. Deval Patrick, Stanton said she spotted him walking.

"I ran after him, and I said to him, 'You know, you should run again for governor, but this time do the opposite of what you did the first time,'" Stanton said.

He did, and it worked. After taking office, he gave Stanton a call with a job offer with constituent services. She politely declined.

"I don't have the patience for people cursing at you," Stanton said.

He told her to come back in two weeks because he wanted her on staff. When she came back they offered her the receptionist job, and she happily accepted. From there, she spent two terms becoming a State House fixture.

"When Gov. Baker was leaving, I was like, 'Oh my god now I have to go find a job," Stanton said.

"You aren't going anywhere"

Word reached Gov. Maura Healey that other agencies may want Stanton's services.

"She came and said, 'You aren't going anywhere. You're working for me,'" Stanton said. "I was like, 'Oh thank you lord.'"

"Famous for her hugs," Healey said while getting a last hug in with Stanton before she leaves. "She gives hugs to everyone, whether they're presidents of countries or people coming in looking for services."

Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll said the State House won't be the same without Stanton.

"It's hard to imagine Joyce not being here greeting us with hugs, greeting everyone," Driscoll said. "Whether it's a head of state, a CEO, a group of protesters, school groups, you name it, Joyce is there to greet them respectfully. She takes care of the plants, she takes care of us, so a lot of folks will be sad and wilting without her."

Out of all the people Joyce has met over the years, there may be one face she never forgets.

"Prime Minister [Justin] Trudeau, from Canada, he had my heart going in my mouth," Stanton joked. "He is so gorgeous."