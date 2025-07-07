Watch CBS News
Chantal's remnants could fuel storms in Boston amid heat advisory, weather maps show

By
Terry Eliasen, Exec. Weather Producer
WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer
Terry Eliasen is a meteorologist and executive producer of the WBZ-TV Weather Team. He has worked at WBZ for more than 20 years.
Terry Eliasen, Exec. Weather Producer

/ CBS Boston

Meteorologists discuss heat advisory and potential upcoming storms
Meteorologists discuss heat advisory and potential upcoming storms 11:15

The WBZ Weather Team is highlighting today and Tuesday as NEXT Weather Alert days in Massachusetts. This alert is for a combination of heat and humidity as well as a threat for scattered storms fueled by the remnants of Tropical Storm Chantal in the Boston area.

The National Weather Service has posted a heat advisory for most of Southern New England (away from the South Coast) until 8 p.m. Monday and may decide to re-issue for Tuesday as well.

If you are feeling a little déjà vu, the timing of this heat is very similar to that boiling heatwave we had a few weeks ago. That one also started on a Sunday and now, once again, many areas will reach an official heatwave this week (Sunday-Tuesday).

As of this writing, Boston is inching very close to 90 today and we are forecasting another 90 degree day on Tuesday. Add in some very "juicy" dewpoints and it will feel close to 100 degrees at times this afternoon as well as Tuesday afternoon.

tuesday-high-temps.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Storm threat for Massachusetts

Monday's storm threat is fairly low. There will just be a few isolated downpours here and there through this evening, not expecting any organized severe weather.

The threat is a tad higher on Tuesday and the Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of southern New England in a "marginal" risk for severe weather.

severe-outlook-tues.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Tuesday's threat is partially due to an approaching cold front and also may be influenced by the departing remnants of Tropical Storm Chantal.

Post-tropical Chantal

While there isn't much left to Chantal at this point, it could infuse some atmospheric energy into the developing storms on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

chantal-remnants.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

As is typical, we will have to watch the skies from mid-afternoon through the evening on Tuesday.

Any storms that do develop could contain some very heavy downpours, frequent lightning and some pockets of wind damage.

Temperatures will tumble on Wednesday and remain largely in the 70s of the remainder of the week.

Each day will feature a mix of sun and clouds as well as a threat for some scattered showers.

