Boston declares heat emergency ahead of extremely hot weather, Worcester opens cooling centers

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has declared a heat emergency in the city from Sunday, June 22 through Tuesday, June 24 due to a forecast calling for extreme heat. Boston and Worcester are also opening cooling centers for residents seeking relief.

An extreme heat watch is in effect from Sunday morning through Tuesday for the following Massachusetts counties: Suffolk, Plymouth, Bristol, Norfolk, Middlesex, Essex, Worcester, Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden.

It's been about a year since the Boston area had a heat wave. On Tuesday, many towns could reach 100 degrees. If Boston hits 100, it'll be the first time since 2022.

Boston cooling centers

In Boston, splash pads and city pools will be open, along with DCR pools and splash pads throughout the state.

Several Boston Centers for Youth & Families will be open as cooling centers. Boston Public Library locations throughout the city will also be open for residents looking for relief from the heat.

Worcester cooling centers

In Worcester, cooling centers have been activated for Monday and Tuesday and will have water on hand:

Monday, June 23

Worcester Public Library (main branch) - 3 Salem Square from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



Worcester Senior Center - 128 Providence St. from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 24

Worcester Public Library (main branch) - 3 Salem Square from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Worcester Senior Center - 128 Providence St. from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Worcester 311 Customer Service Center - 799 Main St. from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The city said the East Spray Park at 180 Shrewsbury St. and Greenwood Spray Spark at 14 Forsberg St. will also be open.