Celtics already sound like a defeated team after Game 3 loss to Heat

BOSTON -- The Celtics went into Sunday night's Game 3 in Miami with their backs against the wall, trailing the Heat 0-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals. It's a spot that usually brings out the best in the Boston Celtics.

But this time around, we saw the worst of the Boston Celtics. They were blown out in just about every facet, falling 128-102 in a gotta-have-it game. Now they are one loss away from elimination and a summer full of endless second-guessing.

Instead of coming out and playing like they gave a damn, the Celtics laid down and pretty much accepted defeat early in Game 3. They fell behind by double digits, and then let Miami's lead grow into the 20's and 30's. At no point did they show anything resembling any fight, as the Heat got anything and everything they wanted for 48 minutes.

"I just didn't have them ready to play," Joe Mazzulla said after the loss, shouldering much of the blame for the defeat.

But this one was not entirely on the head coach. Mazzulla has plenty to learn, but Sunday's loss -- and the lackluster play throughout the series -- falls on the players.

It's been an execution issue. It's been an effort issue. On Sunday, the Celtics played like a team ready to go home for the summer. Now they're one loss away from doing just that.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown -- Boston's two All-NBA players -- were outplayed by Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin, who are not All-NBA players. While Vincent and Martin joined forces for 18 makes and 37 points, Tatum and Brown combined for just 26 points off a dreadful 12-for-35. Brown scored just two points in the second half.

"I don't even know where to start," Brown said after his 6-for-17 night. "Obvious letdown. We let our fanbase, our organization down. It was collective. We can point fingers, but in reality, it was just embarrassing."

Al Horford tried to be the voice of reason on the Boston bench, and again after the game. But during the game, he continued to throw up air balls and get exposed on defense. And as the Celtics crumbled, so did Marcus Smart, who had a handful of questionable plays and decisions throughout.

The Celtics didn't get back on defense and gave Miami some easy transition points. They continue to lose the Heat's sharpshooters on the perimeter, with Miami knocking down 54 percent (19-for-35) from downtown in Game 3. These are not mistakes a title favorite should be making in the Conference Finals.

"I expected more from our group," said Horford. "We just… we just didn't have it like we needed to."

The Celtics looked like a defeated team throughout the game, and they sounded like one after the loss. Horford said that the team has lost their defensive identity. Mazzulla admitted that there is a disconnect in the group when asked if he has essentially lost the locker room.

"Yeah, it's why I need to be better to figure out what this team needs," said the first-year head coach.

"The most important thing is just sticking together," added Mazzulla. "I have to be better and put them in better positions, have them ready to play. But it's important that we stick together."

It's going to take a lot of Krazy Glue to keep this team together. No team has ever come back from down 3-0 in an NBA playoff series, and these Celtics certainly don't look like a group capable of flipping history.

At least Brown expressed some confidence that the team will show some fight come Tuesday night. He said that he doesn't believe these Celtics will just throw in the towel.

"I would hope not. That's not what I'm about. I'm going to fight to the end," said Brown. "We're going to get ready for the next game, come out and put our best foot forward. That's what we have to do and that's how I see it.

"This series isn't over yet. It's looking bad but you come and have some pride about yourself and put your best foot forward," he added.

"As tough as tonight was, we just got to try to move on," said Tatum. "Prepare, get ready, film for tomorrow. Obviously, we're in a tough position but we have to have some pride and be better."

The Celtics tried to say the right things after such an embarrassing defeat on Sunday, but none of it sounded very convincing. Talk is cheap, and we'll see if their actions match those words come Tuesday night.