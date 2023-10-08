Watch CBS News
Celtics sign Payton Pritchard to contract extension

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- The Celtics have locked up Payton Pritchard.

The team signed Pritchard to a four-year contract that will pay him $7.5 million per season, with all of it being guaranteed. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news.

The 26th overall pick in the 2020 draft out of Oregon, Pritchard has played in 185 regular-season games (with nine starts) as well as 39 playoff games in his three NBA season.

He's averaged 6.6 points on 43 percent shooting in 15.7 minutes per game, along with 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists. 

First published on October 8, 2023 / 12:59 PM

