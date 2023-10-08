Celtics sign Payton Pritchard to contract extension

BOSTON -- The Celtics have locked up Payton Pritchard.

The team signed Pritchard to a four-year contract that will pay him $7.5 million per season, with all of it being guaranteed. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news.

Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard has agreed on a four-year, $30 million contract extension, agents Austin Brown, Max Saidman and Mitch Nathan of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. Deal is fully guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/sD9LgpmHZx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 8, 2023

The 26th overall pick in the 2020 draft out of Oregon, Pritchard has played in 185 regular-season games (with nine starts) as well as 39 playoff games in his three NBA season.

He's averaged 6.6 points on 43 percent shooting in 15.7 minutes per game, along with 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists.