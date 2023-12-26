Celtics reportedly showing some trade interest in Kelly Olynyk

BOSTON -- The Celtics are an absolute wagon at the moment and own the best record in the NBA at 23-6. But Brad Stevens is still going to look to make moves to bolster Boston's depth ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and is reportedly eying a veteran big man who is already familiar with playing in green.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Celtics are reportedly interested in a potential reunion with Utah Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk. The 32-year-old has mostly come off the bench for Utah this season, averaging 22 minutes in his 28 games -- seven of which were starts -- and would do the same in Boston should Brad Stevens pry him from Danny Ainge.

The 6-foot-11 Olynyk has averaged 7.9 points per game and is shooting the ball well, hitting a career-best 55 percent from the floor and 42 percent from downtown. Olynyk has added 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game this season.

Olynyk was drafted by Ainge and the Celtics with the 13th overall pick back in 2013 and played his first four NBA seasons in Boston. He's played the last two seasons for the Jazz after stops with the Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, and Detroit Pistons.

With Ainge in charge of the Jazz now, there is a clear connection between Boston and Utah. Olynyk would give Boston depth behind Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford and an upgrade over Luke Kornet off the bench, though the Celtics have enjoyed a very strong run from 24-year-old big man Neemias Queta as of late.

The biggest road block would be the C's having to match Olynyk's $12 million salary, which wouldn't be so simple for a team that is already over the luxury tax and faces a number of cap restrictions. It would likely cost Brad Stevens a good chunk of the team's current depth, and Olynyk is set to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

But the Celtics are looking for ways to boost their big man depth before the Feb. 8 trade deadline, and that search may find Stevens bringing a familiar face back into the mix.