Celtics reportedly add Phil Pressey to Joe Mazzulla's coaching staff

BOSTON -- Another former Celtics player has joined Joe Mazzulla's coaching staff.

The team added Phil Pressey to the staff, according to The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach.

According to a league source, former Celtics guard Phil Pressey is joining Joe Mazzulla's coaching staff in Boston.https://t.co/ZhqytqaCEY — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 19, 2023

The 32-year-old Pressey made the NBA as an undrafted rookie with the Celtics in 2013, playing in 125 games over two years with Boston. He spent parts of the 2015-16 with Philadelphia and Phoenix.

His playing career took him through Europe in the 2010s, and he embarked on a coaching career with the University of Missouri -- his alma mater -- in 2022 as an assistant.

Pressey is the second former Celtic to join the staff this offseason, along with Sam Cassell. The team has also hired Charles Lee to help round out Mazzulla's staff.