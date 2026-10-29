Celtics owners make "unprecedented" $200 million donation to Boston Children's Hospital

The Boston Celtics ownership group is making a record-setting $200 million donation to Boston Children's Hospital.

The hospital said the historic gift will have a "sweeping impact" on its services. It will go toward a number of priorities, including its new mental health campus being built in Brighton, research on new treatments for childhood diseases, advanced training for pediatric nurses, an innovation fund and expanding family programs.

"While the size of this gift is unprecedented for Boston Children's Hospital, its significance will ultimately be measured not by the record it sets, but by the lives it will save," hospital CEO Dr. Kevin Churchwell said in a statement.

According to The Boston Globe, half of the donation is coming from Celtics co-owner Rob Hale, who pledged his support for the hospital's new psychiatric facility on the campus of Franciscan Children's last December. That inspired new Celtics governor and chairman Bill Chisholm and the rest of the ownership group to match Hale's donation.

The new mental health campus for Boston Children's Hospital in Brighton. Boston Children's Hospital

"This gift is our commitment to the next generation in Boston and far beyond," Chisholm said. "We all win when we invest in our children's futures."

Hale, the founder of Granite Telecommunications in Quincy, is known for his philanthropy. He and his wife also gave $50 million each to Boston Children's Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital in 2018.

The billionaire has made headlines for surprising college students with $1,000 gifts at graduation. And last year, Hale's company made the largest team donation in Pan-Mass Challenge history to support cancer research funded by the annual bike ride.

"I've had the privilege of seeing firsthand the extraordinary work being done at Boston Children's Hospital and the difference it makes for patients and families," Hale said. "Through this gift, the Celtics and Boston Children's Hospital can help advance groundbreaking research, expand access to exceptional care, and create opportunities to improve the lives of children for years to come."