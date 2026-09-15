Boston Children's Hospital named best in the country for 7 pediatric specialties, U.S. News ranking finds

Boston Children's Hospital is once again being recognized as one of the best pediatric hospitals in the country.

Children's was No. 1 on U.S. News & World Report's ranking of the best children's hospitals in New England, ahead of Yale New Haven Children's Hospital and Connecticut Children's Medical Center. It's also one of 11 children's hospitals nationwide to make the magazine's "Honor Roll" of top medical centers for kids.

U.S. News says it evaluates hospitals based on patient outcomes, care standards and safety, and a survey of experts. It also shared a breakdown of the best children's hospitals by specialty. Boston Children's Hospital took the top spot in seven out of 11 specialty categories.

"Being recognized among the nation's best children's hospitals is a reflection of the extraordinary expertise, dedication, and collaboration of our teams, as well as the trust families place in us every day," Boston Children's Hospital CEO Dr. Kevin Churchwell said in a statement.

Boston Children's Hospital is No. 1 for pediatric cancer, according to the ranking. The hospital partners with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to treat children with cancer, and has been recognized as a top three pediatric cancer center every year since the U.S. News hospital rankings started in 2007.

Boston Children's was also top-ranked in the area of neonatology, pediatric gastroenterology & GI Surgery, pediatric nephrology, pediatric neurology & neurosurgery, pediatric pulmonology & lung surgery and pediatric urology.