Celtics-Hawks predictions: Will Boston sweep Atlanta out of first round?

BOSTON -- The real season is about to begin for the Boston Celtics. After failing to bring Banner 18 home last postseason, the Celtics are on a mission to end this playoff run with a title.

That quest starts Saturday afternoon when the 2-seeded Celtics tip off their first-round series against the 7-seeded Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks are likely feeling pretty good about themselves after upsetting the Heat in Miami in the play-in tournament to jump from the 8-seed to the 7-seed, but their reward was a series against the C's.

Boston swept all three regular-season matchups against Atlanta, and did so fairly convincingly. Last postseason, the Celtics opened the playoffs with a somewhat surprising first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets. Boston was favored to win that series, but not many expected a sweep.

Can they pull off a second straight first-round sweep this postseason? They should, but sweepin' ain't easy. Here's how the WBZ-TV and WBZ.com sports team sees the Celtics-Hawks opening-round series playing out:

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV

The Celtics swept the Hawks during the regular season, so why should the playoffs be any different?

Well, the playoffs are a bit different. The Celtics are playing really well right now, but the Hawks will come to play too. I don't see Boston sweeping, but the C's should make quick work of this series.

Celtics in 5

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

We begin the second season for the Celtics and we'll see how far last year's Finals run can take them this time around. On paper, the addition of Malcolm Brogdon was the missing piece from a season ago. However, each year is different. Coaching (Joe Mazzulla in, Ime Udoka out) and chemistry will be factors.

The Hawks surprised the Heat in the play-in game and they have nothing to lose in this series. Trae Young can score as can Dejounte Murray. The Hawks have some good veteran players (John Collins, Saddiq Bey, Clint Capela, Bogdan Bogdanovic) too.

But the Celtics have the better team.

Celtics in 5

Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

I'm really looking forward to the Celtics' postseason run starting up … after this series with the Hawks.

Celtics in 4

Matthew Geagan, WBZ.com Sports

If it takes the Celtics anything more than five games to win this series, I'll be a bit disappointed. After watching them burn out at the end of last year's postseason run, they can't afford to play any needless games this time around. The road is only going to get tougher from here, so take advantage of this "lesser" opponent.

The Hawks have a talented offense that attacks the hoop, and Trae Young can score from just about anywhere, so this will be a nice warm-up for Boston's defense. The Celtics rounded into form to close out the season and are back to playing their stifling defense.

Tatum and Brown should feast on the non-existent Atlanta defense, and I expect Robert Williams to block a ton of shots at the rim. (Derrick White will get in on that fun too.)

Celtics in 5