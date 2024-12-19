NBA championship ring stolen from Boston Celtics coach's house during break-in

WELLESLEY - Police in Wellesley and Newton are investigating two separate break-ins connected to Celtics star Jaylen Brown and an assistant coach.

Assistant coach's ring stolen

Sources tell WBZ that the Newton home of Celtics assistant coach Amile Jefferson was broken into Sunday evening while the team was playing in D.C. Thieves stole his 2024 NBA championship ring.

"It's scary too, because they don't know who these people are," said Peter of Boston.

The mother of Celtics star Jaylen Brown was home Sunday when the Wellesley house that her son owns was broken into. Police found a broken window as they investigate whether the two incidents are connected.

Brown's mother was not hurt during that incident.

"It's really scary to think about because they're basically stalking them to see if they can get into their homes," Nancy Glennon of Wellesley said.

It's a terrifying reality for pro athletes who are made vulnerable since their season schedules are on the internet.

"There are no boundaries when it comes to celebrities and athletes and it's terrible," Maeve of Boston told WBZ-TV.

"Financial side, it's not like they can't afford to replace the things, if anything was stolen," Peter added. "It's more about the principle of things."

Celtics working with authorities

The Boston Celtics said they're aware of the situation in a statement that reads: "The safety of Celtics players, families and staff is of the utmost importance to us. We are aware of the recent incidents and are working with authorities."

Celtics fans feel for Brown, his mother, and Coach Jefferson. "It's an invasion of privacy, why are you going into someone's house. What if there were kids home?" Peter asked.

Others say the fact that they make millions a year doesn't excuse the fact that stealing is simply wrong.

"They earned that money themselves and it doesn't make it right that someone stole it from them," said Aaron, a tourist visiting from Nashville.

Wellesley and Newton Police have yet to announce any arrests.