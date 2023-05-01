Celtics-76ers: Joel Embiid doubtful for Game 1

BOSTON -- The Celtics may be catching a gigantic break in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series with the 76ers. Philadelphia big man Joel Embiid is doubtful for Monday's postseason tilt at TD Garden, leaving the 76ers with a massive void in their frontcourt.

Embiid is still hurting from the sprained LCL in his right knee that kept him out of last weekend's series-clinching Game 4 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Embiid suffered the injury in Game 3 in Brooklyn back on April 20, and he's been hobbled since.

He had a few extra days to rest up and gear up for Game 1 in Boston, when the Celtics couldn't close out their opening-round series with the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5, but Embiid hasn't been doing much at 76ers practice. On Sunday, he took some jumpers after practice for the first time all week.

"He did a little bit more," 76ers head coach Doc Rivers told reporters. "Not much. He didn't do any running or anything like that, just did some shooting and stuff. So he's better. He's progressing."

While Embiid is progressing, the health of the MVP favorite is a huge storyline heading into this series. Health is usually the biggest factor with Embiid, who loves to feast on the Celtics.

While Embiid usually puts up big numbers against Boston, it doesn't always lead to wins for the 76ers. Philly was just 3-1 against the Celtics during the regular season, and needed 52 points and 13 rebounds from Embiid to notch a 103-102 win over a Boston team that didn't have Jaylen Brown or Robert Williams.

Embiid averaged 36.8 points off 61.2 percent shooting and 12.5 rebounds in four games against the Celtics during the regular season. Now much of the offensive firepower will fall on James Harden, who averaged 25.5 points per game off 47.5/42.4 shooting splits to go with 9.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

The Celtics have had issues playing teams without their star players this season, as play-by-play man Sean Grande noted Sunday night. So there is some concern that they'll play down to the opposition on Monday night.

But hopefully they learned a lesson after playing down to the Hawks in Round 1, and life should be a lot easier without having to worry about a monster like Joel Embiid. No one on the Boston roster will complain if this injury continues to keep the Philly giant out of the lineup.

Game 2 of the playoff series is set for Wednesday night in Boston.