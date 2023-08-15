93-year-old dies in apparent drowning off Castle Island during adult day care trip

BOSTON - A 93-year-old woman died from an apparent drowning while swimming off Castle Island Monday during an adult day care trip to the beach, Massachusetts State Police said.

The elderly woman was a client of a "private adult day care program" who was at Pleasure Bay as part of a "supervised trip" with other program members, police said in a statement.

She was told to stay in shallow water, police say, but accidentally swam into deeper water. She panicked and yelled for help before going under the surface, investigators said.

The woman's two friends swam to her and got her to shore with the help of lifeguards, who immediately performed CPR. She later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police said they are investigating and the Medical Examiner will determine an official cause of death.